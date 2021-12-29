Advertisement

Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is coming to Augusta

By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Jan. 10 and 11, “Restaurant: Impossible” is coming to Chef Redd’s BBQ, 1501 North Leg Road in Augusta.

Chef Robert Irvine travels to struggling restaurants around the country to help them turn it around with a new menu and restaurant renovation in two days.

The reopening for the restaurant will be Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

MORE | New restaurants, businesses, apartments breathe life into downtown Augusta

Producers are looking for enthusiastic individuals who would like to work with Irvine and his team on this episode. Chosen individuals will become design and construction “volunteers” on this episode.

If you are skilled in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, decorating or upholstering this may be the role for you.

The ultimate goal is to ensure the reopening of the restaurant is a safe environment for the guests, restaurant staff, and the production crew.

Be prepared for the following:

Social distancing will be enforced.

Shift 1 – Jan. 10

Shift 2 – Jan. 11

  • Must be 18 years or older
  • Must sign an appearance release on site
  • This is a paid position
  • COVID test prior to filming, if selected
  • Masks are required on set at all times
  • Please wear sneakers or boots and work clothing with no logos

If interested in becoming a part of the team, email reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by Jan. 4 at 4 p.m. EST with your full name, email address, cell number and any pertinent skill set / related profession (ex: plumber or painter). Please use the following subject line: 2003 / CHEF REDD’S BBQ VOLUNTEER.

MORE | Golden Harvest Food Bank hosts annual food distribution: “These volunteers are just crucial”

Be a guest

Come out and be one of the first guest to dine in the new and improved restaurant. According to the news release, production will not be covering the cost of your meal.

This event is first-come, first-serve by email, and production cannot guarantee everyone who responds will get a table. If you are selected, you will receive a confirmation email close to the date of the dinner. Unfortunately, no guest under 8 years old will be allowed.

All guests will be required to take a COVID test prior to dining - masks will be required to be worn at all times. Once the service starts and food arrives, mask will be allowed to come off.

If interested in making a reservation for the grand reopening, email the “Restaurant: Impossible” production at reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by Jan. 4 at 12 p.m. (PST). Please use the following subject line: 2003 / CHEF REDD’S BBQ RESERVATIONS.

Please include your contact information (full name, email address, cell number) number of people at your table and the names of the people in your party.

MORE | Golden Harvest Food Bank hosts annual food distribution: “These volunteers are just crucial”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
Eastbound I-20 traffic is diverted onto Riverwatch Parkway on Tuesday afternoon in Augusta.
Eastbound I-20 closed this afternoon after big-rig flips into Augusta Canal
Crews from a local wrecker service had pulled the mangled remains of a big-rig from the Augusta...
Wreckage of big-rig pulled out of Augusta Canal
Sample Georgia driver's license
System upgrade to hinder Ga. driver’s license, tag renewals
One person died in a Columbia County mobile home fire on Christmas Eve.
Fire blamed on overloaded power strip after 63-year-old dies

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine, made in collaboration with German company BioNTech, could be the first...
COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get a shot in 2-state region
Hospital
Local hospitals cope as Ga. shatters COVID record 2 days in a row
Here are some New Year’s Eve events set across the CSRA
Generic earthquake graphic.
Fifth earthquake reported near Elgin