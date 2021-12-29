Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is coming to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Jan. 10 and 11, “Restaurant: Impossible” is coming to Chef Redd’s BBQ, 1501 North Leg Road in Augusta.

Chef Robert Irvine travels to struggling restaurants around the country to help them turn it around with a new menu and restaurant renovation in two days.

The reopening for the restaurant will be Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

Producers are looking for enthusiastic individuals who would like to work with Irvine and his team on this episode. Chosen individuals will become design and construction “volunteers” on this episode.

If you are skilled in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, decorating or upholstering this may be the role for you.

The ultimate goal is to ensure the reopening of the restaurant is a safe environment for the guests, restaurant staff, and the production crew.

Be prepared for the following:

Social distancing will be enforced.

Shift 1 – Jan. 10

Shift 2 – Jan. 11

Must be 18 years or older

Must sign an appearance release on site

This is a paid position

COVID test prior to filming, if selected

Masks are required on set at all times

Please wear sneakers or boots and work clothing with no logos

If interested in becoming a part of the team, email reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by Jan. 4 at 4 p.m. EST with your full name, email address, cell number and any pertinent skill set / related profession (ex: plumber or painter). Please use the following subject line: 2003 / CHEF REDD’S BBQ VOLUNTEER.

Be a guest

Come out and be one of the first guest to dine in the new and improved restaurant. According to the news release, production will not be covering the cost of your meal.

This event is first-come, first-serve by email, and production cannot guarantee everyone who responds will get a table. If you are selected, you will receive a confirmation email close to the date of the dinner. Unfortunately, no guest under 8 years old will be allowed.

All guests will be required to take a COVID test prior to dining - masks will be required to be worn at all times. Once the service starts and food arrives, mask will be allowed to come off.

If interested in making a reservation for the grand reopening, email the “Restaurant: Impossible” production at reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by Jan. 4 at 12 p.m. (PST). Please use the following subject line: 2003 / CHEF REDD’S BBQ RESERVATIONS.

Please include your contact information (full name, email address, cell number) number of people at your table and the names of the people in your party.

