Fifth earthquake reported near Elgin

Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fifth earthquake centered near Elgin was reported Wednesday.

The quake measured in at a 2.4. magnitude and was centered 5 kilometers east southeast of Elgin, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 4:12 a.m.

This is the fifth earthquake to happen in the area since December 27.

You can see the reports of who felt it by clicking here.

