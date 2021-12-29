Advertisement

Fiery crash at Mich. gas station caught on camera

By WXYZ staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) – A fiery crash at a Michigan gas station was caught on camera Monday.

Officials said a driver lost control at the station and struck a pump, causing an explosion.

Seconds later, flames quickly began to spread and people nearby rushed to help those inside the vehicle escape.

“I didn’t know what to think at the time,” said witness Joshua Collier. “I was frightened that someone might have been hurt.”

Despite two vehicles catching fire, officials said there were no injuries.

Those nearby said they were relieved the scene did not end in a worse way.

Collier said he’s thankful to first responders who arrived quickly to put out the flames, and to those brave people who stepped up with no time to spare.

Authorities have not said what caused the driver to lose control and spark the fiery crash.

Inspectors from the city of Taylor are checking to see if the gas station can safely reopen.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
Eastbound I-20 traffic is diverted onto Riverwatch Parkway on Tuesday afternoon in Augusta.
Eastbound I-20 closed this afternoon after big-rig flips into Augusta Canal
Crews from a local wrecker service had pulled the mangled remains of a big-rig from the Augusta...
Wreckage of big-rig pulled out of Augusta Canal
Sample Georgia driver's license
System upgrade to hinder Ga. driver’s license, tag renewals
One person died in a Columbia County mobile home fire on Christmas Eve.
Fire blamed on overloaded power strip after 63-year-old dies

Latest News

Some health insurance plans change what they cover regarding COVID-19
Local hospitals fight to keep up with COVID surge: ‘I’m a little reluctant to be as optimistic’
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One dies in two vehicle head-on collision in Augusta
FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave
FILE - California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives in Mexico City, Mexico, with first lady...
Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorce final after 10 years
COVID testing
Local hospitals brace for surge in COVID-19 cases