Deputies seeking this suspect in response to theft at Augusta Museum

Christopher Martin
Christopher Martin(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a suspect of felony theft after property was taken from the Augusta Museum of History.

According to the incident report from Richmond County deputies, the incident occurred on Oct. 30 at 560 Reynolds St. of Augusta.

The complainant told deputies that a man could be seen pushing a stroller along the sidewalk removing 11 aluminum bezels around the exterior lighting.

The report came two days after the incident when the complainant checked the cameras. The value of the property was unable to be estimated.

Based on information uncovered in the investigation, deputies are looking for Christopher Martin as a suspect.

He’s described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. William Smith at (706) 821-1027, or any Property Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080

