Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw a mild start to your Wednesday with morning lows primarily in the 60s. Additional upper-level moisture will be moving into the region early today providing more cloud cover than yesterday. Isolated to scattered showers/storms will be possible starting after midday and lasting through the evening. The Storm Prediction center has placed the northwestern portion of the CSRA under a marginal risk for severe weather today. If we see any storms today, a few of them could be on the stronger side with gusty winds being the greatest threat.

A cold front will move through the region tomorrow bringing with it the chance for scattered storms, some of which could be on the stronger to severe side as well. It’s looking like most of the activity will occur before 1pm but a few scattered storms will still be possible into the afternoon and evening. We’ll be monitoring the chance for severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal (1/5) risk for portions of the central and northern CSRA Wednesday into Thursday. We’ve issued a First Alert for Western and Northern Portions of the region in anticipation of strong to possibly severe storms. Make sure your severe weather plan is dusted off. Gusty winds, heavy downpours, and the possibility of an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

The cold front will turn stationary just to our south by Friday then move back north Friday night into this weekend giving us the chance for some scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder for New Years Eve. Another cold front looks to move through the region Sunday/Sunday Night bringing us another chance for thunderstorms and perhaps strong to severe storms. It’s still too far out for specifics as timing and general conditions will likely change but it’s something to keep in mind over the next week. A big cool down will be possible behind the cold front that moves through Sunday as well. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the forecast gets more polished.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.