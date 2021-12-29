Advertisement

Customers step in to help after break-in at local coffee shop

By Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators are at work Tuesday night trying to find the person who broke into an Augusta coffee shop.

A shattered door at Buona Caffe Artisan Roasted Coffee after Monday night's break-in.
A shattered door at Buona Caffe Artisan Roasted Coffee after Monday night's break-in.(WCSC)

This was one of the doors this morning at Buona Caffe Artisan Roasted Coffee over on Central Avenue. You can see it’s smashed with glass all over the ground.

The owners tell us someone broke in Monday night but the good news is they left with empty pockets. They said it was hard at first to find someone to come out to fix the door Tuesday but that’s when their customers jumped in to help.

MORE: | Owl hiding in tree after being hit by car rescued by Horry County paramedics

“I was trying to find a glass company this morning...making phone calls...getting nowhere. Either they’re closed for the holidays or they’re too busy and one of our customers reached out and said I work for a glass company that’s closed. I can come do it for you. And since then, we’ve had two or three other people say they can fix it for us,” said Pat Curry, owner of Buona Caffe.

Buona Caffe says they did file a police report and have the suspect on video.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound I-20 traffic is diverted onto Riverwatch Parkway on Tuesday afternoon in Augusta.
Eastbound I-20 closed this afternoon after big-rig flips into Augusta Canal
24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
Sample Georgia driver's license
System upgrade to hinder Ga. driver’s license, tag renewals
Crews from a local wrecker service had pulled the mangled remains of a big-rig from the Augusta...
Wreckage of big-rig pulled out of Augusta Canal
A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.
Car snaps power line in Aiken County as crashes plague CSRA

Latest News

As part of its budget request to lawmakers for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the South Carolina...
S.C. Department of Education looks to raise teacher, bus driver salaries amid shortage
A sign reminds customers that masks are required in their store in New York, Monday, Dec. 13,...
Breaking down new CDC guidelines for isolation, quarantine time
Christmas tree
How to recycle your old Christmas tree to benefit fish habitats
Christmas tree
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recycling real Christmas trees for fish habitats