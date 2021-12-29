Customers step in to help after break-in at local coffee shop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators are at work Tuesday night trying to find the person who broke into an Augusta coffee shop.

A shattered door at Buona Caffe Artisan Roasted Coffee after Monday night's break-in. (WCSC)

This was one of the doors this morning at Buona Caffe Artisan Roasted Coffee over on Central Avenue. You can see it’s smashed with glass all over the ground.

The owners tell us someone broke in Monday night but the good news is they left with empty pockets. They said it was hard at first to find someone to come out to fix the door Tuesday but that’s when their customers jumped in to help.

“I was trying to find a glass company this morning...making phone calls...getting nowhere. Either they’re closed for the holidays or they’re too busy and one of our customers reached out and said I work for a glass company that’s closed. I can come do it for you. And since then, we’ve had two or three other people say they can fix it for us,” said Pat Curry, owner of Buona Caffe.

Buona Caffe says they did file a police report and have the suspect on video.

