Cleanup underway after big-rig flips into Augusta Canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s still slow-going on I-20 Tuesday night after an accident at the state line. It’s been more than 24 hours since a big-rig flipped into the Augusta Canal and still the eastbound side is down to one lane.

Crews have been working around the clock to get this tractor-trailer out of the canal. They were finally able to start to pulling it out after it first went into the water Monday around 5:30 p.m.

We’re told the driver was able to make it out with only minor injuries. Still, crews stayed behind to assess damage to the bridge. An entire section of the guardrail is gone.

We know these kind of traffic backups are a nightmare for everyone who commutes across state lines. So when might crews wrap up work there?

According to GDOT’s website they say Wednesday at 3 a.m. but we spoke to a spokesperson from GDOT who says it could take longer. Right now the the tractor-trailer is out of the water. But Wayne’s Towing is still working to get it completely out of the trail area, and are asking people to avoid this area of the trail right now.

And for now there’s no word on when that second lane on I-20 will reopen.

DRONE VIDEO OF SUBMERGED TRUCK IN CANAL:

