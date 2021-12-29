Both lanes of eastbound I-20 reopen near state line after big-rig crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both lanes of eastbound Interstate 20 have reopened near the state line, two days after after a big-rig damaged the guardrail of a bridge and flipped into the Augusta Canal.

Crews worked around the clock to get the tractor-trailer out of the canal and check the bridge for damage.

They were finally able to start to pulling it out after it first went into the water Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

But it took until late Wednesday afternoon for both lanes to be cleared for reopening.

We’re told the driver was able to make it out with only minor injuries.

DRONE VIDEO OF SUBMERGED TRUCK IN CANAL:

