Advertisement

Both lanes of eastbound I-20 reopen near state line after big-rig crash

By Maria Sellers
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both lanes of eastbound Interstate 20 have reopened near the state line, two days after after a big-rig damaged the guardrail of a bridge and flipped into the Augusta Canal.

Crews worked around the clock to get the tractor-trailer out of the canal and check the bridge for damage.

They were finally able to start to pulling it out after it first went into the water Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

But it took until late Wednesday afternoon for both lanes to be cleared for reopening.

We’re told the driver was able to make it out with only minor injuries.

MORE | Wreckage of big-rig pulled out of Augusta Canal

DRONE VIDEO OF SUBMERGED TRUCK IN CANAL:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
Eastbound I-20 traffic is diverted onto Riverwatch Parkway on Tuesday afternoon in Augusta.
Eastbound I-20 closed this afternoon after big-rig flips into Augusta Canal
Crews from a local wrecker service had pulled the mangled remains of a big-rig from the Augusta...
Wreckage of big-rig pulled out of Augusta Canal
Sample Georgia driver's license
System upgrade to hinder Ga. driver’s license, tag renewals
One person died in a Columbia County mobile home fire on Christmas Eve.
Fire blamed on overloaded power strip after 63-year-old dies

Latest News

Distracted driving is one cause of fatal car crashes.
How a multimillion-dollar grant is helping save lives in Georgia
Crews from a local wrecker service had pulled the mangled remains of a big-rig from the Augusta...
Wreckage of big-rig pulled out of Augusta Canal
A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.
Car snaps power line in Aiken County as crashes plague CSRA
A tractor trailer rolled over around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Tractor trailer rolls over, shutting down ramp on Interstate 20