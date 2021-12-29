Augusta health care providers coping with new COVID surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia set a record number of new COVID cases in a day, and University Hospital says that’s being reflected in Augusta as the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus sweeps the nation.

An extremely rapid rise in cases pushed totals Tuesday beyond peaks previously set in January. The state recorded nearly 14,000 positive tests in its report released Tuesday. The seven-day average of positive tests in Georgia rose to nearly 10,000. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals climbed to nearly 2,200 statewide Tuesday.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Augusta area had a total of 118 COVID inpatients Tuesday. That was up from 93 Monday and 67 a week earlier, but far below the delta variant peak of 398 on Sept. 7.

University has 65 COVID inpatients as of Wednesday morning, down from 69 a day earlier but more than double the 30 it had a week earlier.

The new surge was reflected Tuesday in visits to University Prompt Care locations, which had to stop accepting patients earlier than normal because of an inundation of patients, hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester said.

“Thankfully, a lower percentage of those patients are requiring hospitalization, but we don’t believe we have seen this new peak yet, and today we are reopening a COVID-19 unit despite staffing challenges,” Sylvester said.

While the omicron variant is far more contagious than its predecessors, it seems to be milder so far, leading to less serious illness and fewer hospitalizations among those who get infected. However, there are concerns the health care system will be overwhelmed just by the sheer numbers, since the nation is on a trajectory for a high number of infections.

Sylvester said because of the rise in positive cases, the hospital has reduced inpatient visitation to one visitor per patient per day from noon to 6 p.m. Laboring mothers and parents with children in the neonatal intensive care unit should receive visitation guidance from their caregivers. Visitors must be 18 or older and wear a mask at all times.

In another change, University Prompt Care locations and the emergency department will only test symptomatic patients due to a shortage in testing supplies. If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19 but are not experiencing symptoms, refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the steps to follow at https://www.cdc.gov/.../s1227-isolation-quarantine.

The hospital asks that you only come to the emergency department if you believe you are experiencing a true emergency.

“Because of an influx of people requesting testing, the ED has been overflowing, extending wait times and presenting challenges in caring for true emergencies,” Sylvester said.

Across the Savannah River, doctors at the Medical University of South Carolina are bracing for the next COVID surge.

“We are expecting another surge at the end of January. Right now, things are manageable,” said Dr. Alice Boylan at MUSC. “Our numbers are down from what they were, but we are planning for more.”

Boylan says one of her top concerns is staffing. Data from the Nurse Journal shows South Carolina had the fewest nurses per 1,000 people in 2019, before the coronavirus was detected in the state.

However, the strain isn’t only on adult ICUs, MUSC pediatrics division chief Dr. Elizabeth Mack says many children are getting sick from COVID.

“2021 has been a rough year for a number of reasons, but primarily because we saw more death, more morbidity, more mortality, much more severe COVID amongst children and still very low vaccine rates. Both COVID and MIS-C are vaccine preventable,” Mack said.

She said all of the children who have been in her ICU from COVID-19 are unvaccinated and about half of them were eligible for vaccination when they were admitted.

Mack said she is already seeing hospitalizations pick up in the pediatric ICU. Mack notes as of data published before Christmas from the American Academy of Pediatrics, South Carolina is the sixth worst state in terms of cases among children when population is taken into account.

Nolan and Mack said while they know more how to treat COVID patients now than they did during the first wave, it’s important people take precautions not to strain the hospital system. Mack also said people shouldn’t assume treatments like monoclonal antibodies will be available and effective if they get severely sick from COVID.

The Atlanta area is the part of Georgia seeing the most infections and hospitalizations in the state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fulton and DeKalb counties remain areas of high transmission for the COVID-19 virus.

In Fulton County alone, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases has surged to 1,430 from the previous seven-day average of 407—the highest rate of change since the beginning of the pandemic.

Amid the spike in the Atlanta area:

Emory University announced it is switching to virtual classes to start the spring semester, transitioning back to in-person learning on Jan. 31 if conditions permit. Dorms will remain open, though students are encouraged to delay their return to campus.

Atlanta’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration, the Peach Drop, has been canceled . About 60,000 people were expected to attend the event hosted by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and featuring Goodie Mob and Grammy-winning artist Ashanti.

