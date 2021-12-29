Advertisement

Augusta fire chief named to board of public safety group

The city of Augusta's Fire Chief, Antonio Burden, takes on a new role.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Within the past year, Antonio Burden has taken two big steps in achievement to enhance his career.

Less than six months ago, Burden took on the role as fire chief for Augusta. Most recently, he was named to the Traffic Incident Management Enhancement board of directors.

He has over 30 years of firefighting experience, many of those in the Marine Corps.

Burden talked about the importance of teamwork and building trust during his swearing-in ceremony as fire chief.

“My goal is to earn your trust every day as we embark on our new journey,” he said. “I’m reminded of an old African proverb that says, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

Burden will join the board for a two-year term.

According to a news release, TIME is a Georgia-focused task force consisting of emergency responders, government entities, and private companies. The task force focuses on facilitating a statewide incident management program to clear roadways and lessen the impact on first responders and the motoring public.

At the beginning of the year, Burden was chosen for a three-year term on the Terrorism and Homeland Security Committee for the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

Burden accepted his fire chief position after much debate regarding his new title.

It was 6-3 vote to select him as chief.

