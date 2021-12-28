Advertisement

South Carolina mechanic gives away 12 cars for 12 days of Christmas

South Carolina mechanic gives away repaired cars.
South Carolina mechanic gives away repaired cars.(WCSC)
By CBS News
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
AWENDAW, S.C. (CBS News) - Donations have helped a Lowcountry man provide vehicles to a dozen people in need this holiday season.

Eliot Middleton works magic under hoods, smoking barbecue at his restaurant and repairing donated cars.

He gifts people without a ride in rural South Carolina with a free vehicle. He has given away more than 60 so far.

“They now know that there’s somebody in the community that was looking out for them and care for them to be able to carry on,” he says.

After CBS News aired a story in June about Middleton, viewers donated dozens of used vehicles, leading to a “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway.

Aziare Green got this 2006 Honda Civic. To this single mom, it’s like Santa pulled up and gave her his sleigh.

“You have no idea what this means to me,” she said. “I am always like having to wait and borrow people’s cars.”

Middleton says the donations have taught him about people.

“With somebody pushing the iron, there’s going to be folks behind you pushing the iron, too,” he says.

