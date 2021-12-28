Advertisement

Inmate at Charles B. Webster Detention Center speaks out on COVID outbreak

By Clare Allen
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up on what the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is calling a “COVID outbreak” at the Charles Webster Detention Center. The sheriff told us 16 inmates tested positive as of a week ago. And inmates on the inside are worried that number is climbing.

We spoke to an inmate on the inside Monday. He says he’s lost his sense of taste and smell and has a cough, but has been refused a COVID test. The sheriff told us all CDC guidelines are in place to limit the spread but inmates are telling a different story.

“It’s really scary and it’s ridiculous how they are not taking this stuff serious,” said an inmate at the Charles Webster Detention Center.

MORE: | Richmond County jail coping with COVID outbreak

An inmate on the inside speaking out, afraid for his and others safety in the jail with the recent outbreak of COVID-19. He claims inmates who have tested positive for COVID are not being quarantined properly.

“So they’re running away mingling with everyone else and the officers weren’t doing nothing about it. I asked one of the officers why are you guys not taking this COVID stuff seriously and he replied ‘cause y’all ain’t.’ He slammed the door in my face and him and another officer walked off laughing,” said an inmate. “They not doing the officers not doing nothing to keep them isolated.”

He claims even despite the recent outbreak their cells have not been sanitized.

“There hasn’t been nothing, like I said the laundry we haven’t had changeout in two weeks,” said an inmate.

The inmate adds they are given masks but not everyone is wearing one.

MORE: | Sheriff blames jail contraband on ‘bad batch’ of new officers

“The officers this morning when they came to relive these other officers didn’t have on their masks,” said an inmate.

He says the inmates are taking steps themselves to try to stay safe, but they’re worried.

“They bring some bleach water or chemicals water to mop the floor with we get a little bit of that and wipe the stuff down ourselves,” said an inmate.

The sheriff told us last Monday they’re following CDC guidelines and trying to trace the source of the outbreak. But we also know they are short-staffed in the jail right now. We reached out to the sheriff’s office to ask what the updated case total is and what safety protocols they’ve put in place, but they haven’t responded yet.

