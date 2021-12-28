Grant Me Hope | Arkisia needs family to offer encouragement, care

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Arkisia.

Future state trooper or beautician Arkisia, born in 2008, is a happy, helpful, loving, caring, friendly, outgoing, talkative and creative teen who enjoys swimming, riding her bike, skating, running track and doing gymnastics on a trampoline.

She also enjoys listening to all kinds of music, talking to her friends, playing on a laptop and watching Lifetime movies, “Instant Family,” and baseball and basketball games.

At school, where she earns good grades and excels in math, Arkisia enjoys being with her peers, learning new things, and participating in student government and dance team.

Arkisia needs a loving adoptive family who will give her the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment she needs to continue to thrive and reach her goals.

“What adoption means to me is if you’re like in a house and someone really cares for you and loves you the way they should,” she said.

Her family will need to support her desire to maintain her relationship with her sister, who has been planned for separately.

To inquire about Arkisia, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

