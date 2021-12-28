Advertisement

Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least January

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
By Chris Joseph
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The more than 300,000 households in South Carolina receiving Emergency SNAP benefits will get the expanded benefits for at least another month.

A spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster and President Biden confirmed South Carolina has been granted an extension for January and will go month-to-month on the program moving forward.

The USDA estimates 303,858 South Carolina households benefit each month, receiving $54,459,545 in aid.

That comes out to $179.22 for an average household per month.

McMaster’s spokesperson said the future of the program will depend on the future of the national state of emergency and the availability of federal funds.

South Carolina will need to re-apply for the funds each month.

McMaster’s spokesperson said the state plans to continue to apply for the benefits.

Biden’s spokesperson directed WIS to the USDA for more specifics. The USDA has not yet returned a request for comment.

In July, McMaster’s administration extended the benefits to “December 31, 2021 or until termination of the federal public health emergency, whichever occurs first.”

In June, McMaster’s end to South Carolina’s State Of Emergency cast doubt on the future of the program.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

