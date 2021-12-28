How long will I-20 snags persist after big-rig flips into Augusta Canal?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a big-rig went off eastbound Interstate 20 and overturned in the Augusta Canal, traffic problems continued Tuesday.

Eastbound I-20 was closed overnight after the accident late Monday afternoon, with lanes opening and closing intermittently Tuesday as work continued in the aftermath of the crash. At times when all eastbound lanes were closed, traffic was diverted onto Riverwatch Parkway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported at least one lane could remain closed until Thursday if not later.

Employees of the department have been on the scene of the crash to assess any possible structural damage to the bridge where the truck went over the edge before submerging upside-down in the canal.

Drone video from News 12 shows a long stretch of guardrail damage.

The big-rig went into the canal around 5:30 p.m. Monday while traveling east, approaching the South Carolina state line. A nearby vehicle was struck with debris from the crash.

According to Augusta Fire and EMA, the driver of the vehicle was able to make it out on their own. He was transported to a hospital and his injuries were reported as minor.

The truck, on the other hand, was upside-down in the water. Soon after the crash, it’s headlights were still on, beams shining through the murk.

The truck was hauling paint. Hazardous materials and environmental crews were called to the scene as a precaution.

An oily sheen on the water’s surface surrounded the wreckage Tuesday.

