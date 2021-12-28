Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Ending 2021 with spring like temperatures and the chance for showers and thunderstorms.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a sprinkle or two possible into the evening hours. Even with the cloud cover we are expected to be warm with above average highs in the low/mid 70s giving us a similar feel to yesterday. It will also be breezy with winds out of the SW between 10-15 mph.

Additional moisture will move into the region early Wednesday and scattered showers/storms will be possible throughout the day. The Storm Prediction center has placed the northwestern portion of the CSRA under a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow as well so a few storms could pack a punch.

Tracking the potential for strong to severe storms tomorrow.
Tracking the potential for strong to severe storms tomorrow.(WRDW)

A frontal system is expected to move through the region sometime Thursday, with it we could see heavier showers and some thunderstorms. We’ll be monitoring the chance for severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center has marginal (1/5) risk for portions of the central and northern CSRA Wednesday into Thursday. We’ve issued a First Alert for Western and Northern Portions of the region in anticipation of strong to possibly severe storms. Make sure your severe weather plan is dusted off; gusty winds, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

First Alert Issued for Thursday
First Alert Issued for Thursday(WRDW)

The cold front will turn stationary just to our south by Friday then move back north Friday night into this weekend giving us the chance for some scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder for New Years Eve. Another cold front looks to move through the region Sunday/Sunday Night bringing us another chance for thunderstorms and perhaps strong to severe storms. It’s still too far out for specifics as timing and general conditions will likely change but it’s something to keep in mind over the next week. A big cool down will be possible behind the cold front that moves through Sunday as well. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the forecast gets polished.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound I-20 traffic is diverted onto Riverwatch Parkway on Tuesday afternoon in Augusta.
Eastbound I-20 closed this afternoon after big-rig flips into Augusta Canal
24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
Sample Georgia driver's license
System upgrade to hinder Ga. driver’s license, tag renewals
A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.
Car snaps power line in Aiken County as crashes plague CSRA
Jonathan Williams
Deputies seeking this suspect in armed robbery at an Augusta home

Latest News

Low-Severe Threat
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Rain Returns
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Tracking Rain Chances
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
FOG
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino