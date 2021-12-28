Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a sprinkle or two possible into the evening hours. Even with the cloud cover we are expected to be warm with above average highs in the low/mid 70s giving us a similar feel to yesterday. It will also be breezy with winds out of the SW between 10-15 mph.

Additional moisture will move into the region early Wednesday and scattered showers/storms will be possible throughout the day. The Storm Prediction center has placed the northwestern portion of the CSRA under a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow as well so a few storms could pack a punch.

Tracking the potential for strong to severe storms tomorrow. (WRDW)

A frontal system is expected to move through the region sometime Thursday, with it we could see heavier showers and some thunderstorms. We’ll be monitoring the chance for severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center has marginal (1/5) risk for portions of the central and northern CSRA Wednesday into Thursday. We’ve issued a First Alert for Western and Northern Portions of the region in anticipation of strong to possibly severe storms. Make sure your severe weather plan is dusted off; gusty winds, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

First Alert Issued for Thursday (WRDW)

The cold front will turn stationary just to our south by Friday then move back north Friday night into this weekend giving us the chance for some scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder for New Years Eve. Another cold front looks to move through the region Sunday/Sunday Night bringing us another chance for thunderstorms and perhaps strong to severe storms. It’s still too far out for specifics as timing and general conditions will likely change but it’s something to keep in mind over the next week. A big cool down will be possible behind the cold front that moves through Sunday as well. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the forecast gets polished.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.