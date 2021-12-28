Checking in on progress one year after death of Augusta homeless veteran

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking in on efforts to help the men, women, and children living without a roof over their head this holiday season. It’s been one year since the death of Willie Walker a homeless Veteran found frozen to death in the streets of Augusta. He was a familiar face and friend to many of our local charities.

It was his death that first sparked the creation of the city’s homelessness task force. Since then the city’s been working on a plan to fight the problem.

Many charities say the problem is just so much bigger than the resources available. And unfortunately, not much has changed since Willie Walker died last year.

“He was a wonderful soul, he and I shared a lot of laughs and a lot of smiles,” said Mike Garrison, Compass For Hope founder.

Willie Walker was a Veteran living on the streets of Augusta. Without a place warm place to lay he died outside of gap ministries downtown. Since then it’s only gotten worse.

“It’s a multitude, a multitude of homeless people in Augusta,” said Wayne Jordan, a case Manager at Mercy Ministries.

Wayne Jordan is a case manager at Mercy Ministries.

“We try to make sure they have the basics that they need to survive,” said Jordan.

But lately providing those basics has been a challenge even for those trying to help.

“The resources are not there yet in the city for us to be able to provide everything that’s needed,” said Garrison.

Compass for Hope has been feeding more than 200 people every Sunday.

“We’re seeing Veterans, senior citizens, family units, lot’s of single moms,” said Garrison.

“It’s families, its not single people now, it’s families being put out of their home, homeless and no where to go, and no one to help,” said

Mercy feeds about 10,000 meals a week, houses about 60 in their day shelter, and provides daily transportation needs. But they’re low on funds and volunteers.

“We just keep going, and we pray that God helps us to try to fulfill those needs,” said Jordan.

Willie Walker’s death sparked the creation of the city’s homelessness task force which is set to present a master plan to address homelessness early next year. But Jordan says it’s overdue.

“We been fighting that fight for 15 years now,” said Jordan.

And only harder to fix.

“I think the answer is going to be a pretty complex answer,” said Garrison.

Both Compass for Hope and Mercy Ministries are will take any donations you have also monetary donations are appreciated. If you don’t have either they say volunteering your time is just as helpful.

In the short term the homelessness task force want to have more immediate assistance opportunities. They also want to inform people of the resources that are already available. In the long term the plan is to address affordable housing and the need for more shelter space. Exactly how the city plans to address those issues is what we’re still waiting on.

For more information on how to help or for resources available visit Compass for Hope or Mercy Ministries.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.