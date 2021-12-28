Advertisement

Betty White shares her secrets for a long, happy life ahead of centennial birthday

Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any...
Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.(People Magazine)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The loveable Betty White is sharing her secrets to a happy life ahead of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The comedy legend told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.

She says she was born “a cockeyed optimist” and gets it from her mom.

White also joked that she avoids eating anything green.

She has had a long career in Hollywood, with roles in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

But now, the animal advocate enjoys completing crossword puzzles and watching golf at her home in Los Angeles.

Her famous friends, like Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds and Ted Danson, all praise White for her humor and kindness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound I-20 traffic is diverted onto Riverwatch Parkway on Tuesday afternoon in Augusta.
Eastbound I-20 closed this afternoon after big-rig flips into Augusta Canal
Sample Georgia driver's license
System upgrade to hinder Ga. driver’s license, tag renewals
24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.
Car snaps power line in Aiken County as crashes plague CSRA
Jonathan Williams
Deputies seeking this suspect in armed robbery at an Augusta home

Latest News

FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs with the ball during the second half of...
Holiday Bowl scrapped as virus issues hit UCLA before kickoff
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
FILE - Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, right, walk toward the U.S....
Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders’ charges
Workers in the healthcare and airline industries are criticizing the CDC's decision to change...
CDC's new isolation guidance gains criticism