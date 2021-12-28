24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead after crashing a car on an exit ramp to Gordon Highway.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called to the crash scene at 8:45 p.m. Monday at westbound Interstate 520 and the exit ramp to Gordon Highway.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Roy Magness of the 2500 block of West Kensington Drive.

Magness was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:35 p.m., according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.