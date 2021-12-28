Advertisement

18-wheeler goes over Augusta Canal Bridge

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s responded to a single vehicle traffic accident involving an eighteen wheeler that went over the canal bridge. The accident occurred at I-20 Eastbound at the Augusta Canal Bridge overpass.

The driver is reported to have minor injuries.

There is possible structural damage to the bridge and DOT is currently en route.

I-20 Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Riverwatch Pkwy.

No further information available at this time. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

