What was it like to be strapped in Ga. sheriff’s restraint chair?

ATLANTA - A landscaper says an Atlanta-area sheriff’s order to put him in a restraint chair was “punishment of me for just telling him how I felt.”

Glenn Howell says now-suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill targeted him. Howell said he was pursuing a Clayton deputy in April 2020 for $2,800 for work done at the deputy’s Butts County home.

The man says Hill procured a warrant after Howell and Hill had a heated phone conversation.

Hill has been indicted for violating the civil rights of five people at the county jail by strapping them into a restraint chair.

Hill as suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp upon the recommendation of a commission that included Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

