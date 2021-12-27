Advertisement

What was it like to be strapped in Ga. sheriff’s restraint chair?

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - A landscaper says an Atlanta-area sheriff’s order to put him in a restraint chair was “punishment of me for just telling him how I felt.”

Glenn Howell says now-suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill targeted him. Howell said he was pursuing a Clayton deputy in April 2020 for $2,800 for work done at the deputy’s Butts County home.

The man says Hill procured a warrant after Howell and Hill had a heated phone conversation.

Hill has been indicted for violating the civil rights of five people at the county jail by strapping them into a restraint chair.

Hill as suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp upon the recommendation of a commission that included Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.
Car snaps power line in Aiken County as crashes plague CSRA
Grovetown trailer fire
One dead after Grovetown trailer fire on Christmas Eve
Jonathan Williams
Deputies seeking this suspect in armed robbery at an Augusta home
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Father fatally shot trying to stop burglar breaking into neighbor’s car
Police lights
Suspect wanted in Texas rapper’s slaying arrested at Atlanta airport

Latest News

U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Fort Gordon housing provider pleads guilty to fraud scheme
Sample Georgia driver's license
System upgrade to hinder Ga. driver’s license, tag renewals
Cars lined up Monday at Augusta University Medical Center as demand for COVID testing soared...
Local COVID testing sites see post-Christmas surge in demand