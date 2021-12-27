Advertisement

System upgrade to hinder Ga. driver’s license, tag renewals

Sample Georgia driver's license
Sample Georgia driver's license(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting this Thursday, the Georgia Department of Revenue will begin a computer system upgrade to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Due to the upgrade, vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-services and tag renewal kiosks, will be unavailable starting at 7 p.m. Thursday through Jan. 3.

MORE | Ga., S.C. gas prices keep sinking but uncertainty lingers for drivers

Vehicle owners with expiration dates in late December and early January are encouraged to renew before Dec. 30 to avoid delays.

Richmond County Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick said local offices will remain open to answer questions and provide any non-transactional assistance the public may require.

The offices will reopen Jan. 4 for motor vehicle transactions.

What to expect during the upgrade process:

  • County tag offices and the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division will be unable to process transactions.
  • All online motor vehicle-related services, including online tag renewal services, will be unavailable.
  • Motor vehicle self-service kiosks will be unavailable.

How will this impact Georgia motor vehicle owners and drivers?

  • Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 5 p.m.
  • Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration transactions and emergency temporary operating permits over New Year’s weekend.
  • Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records.

All Department of Driver Services customer service centers will be closed Jan. 1 and all state offices will be closed Jan. 3 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Both agencies will be open and fully operational on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2021, WRDW/WAGT

Most Read

A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.
Car snaps power line in Aiken County as crashes plague CSRA
Grovetown trailer fire
One dead after Grovetown trailer fire on Christmas Eve
Jonathan Williams
Deputies seeking this suspect in armed robbery at an Augusta home
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Father fatally shot trying to stop burglar breaking into neighbor’s car
Police lights
Suspect wanted in Texas rapper’s slaying arrested at Atlanta airport

Latest News

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
What was it like to be strapped in Ga. sheriff’s restraint chair?
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Fort Gordon housing provider pleads guilty to fraud scheme
Cars lined up Monday at Augusta University Medical Center as demand for COVID testing soared...
Local COVID testing sites see post-Christmas surge in demand