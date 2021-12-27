Advertisement

Pair of suspects sought in Columbia County credit card theft

Anyone with information about these two suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County...
Anyone with information about these two suspects is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are on the lookout for a couple of females blamed in the theft of credit cards from someone’s purse.

The theft happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at the La-Z-Boy store at the Mullins Crossing shopping center, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told deputies three credit cards were taken from a purse that was on her desk within public access.

MORE | Deputies seeking this suspect in armed robbery at an Augusta home

After they were stolen, two of the cards were used at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway and one was used at the Target in Mullins Crossing.

The suspects are a woman and a possibly teenage female. The woman was wearing long blondish braids, dark leggings, a light-colored sweater and brown fuzzy boots. The teen was wearing a black cap, a dark jacket with yellow inside lining, red pants and grayish shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.
Car snaps power line in Aiken County as crashes plague CSRA
Grovetown trailer fire
One dead after Grovetown trailer fire on Christmas Eve
Jonathan Williams
Deputies seeking this suspect in armed robbery at an Augusta home
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Father fatally shot trying to stop burglar breaking into neighbor’s car
Police lights
Suspect wanted in Texas rapper’s slaying arrested at Atlanta airport

Latest News

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
What was it like to be strapped in Ga. sheriff’s restraint chair?
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Fort Gordon housing provider pleads guilty to fraud scheme
Sample Georgia driver's license
System upgrade to hinder Ga. driver’s license, tag renewals