Pair of suspects sought in Columbia County credit card theft

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are on the lookout for a couple of females blamed in the theft of credit cards from someone’s purse.

The theft happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at the La-Z-Boy store at the Mullins Crossing shopping center, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told deputies three credit cards were taken from a purse that was on her desk within public access.

After they were stolen, two of the cards were used at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway and one was used at the Target in Mullins Crossing.

The suspects are a woman and a possibly teenage female. The woman was wearing long blondish braids, dark leggings, a light-colored sweater and brown fuzzy boots. The teen was wearing a black cap, a dark jacket with yellow inside lining, red pants and grayish shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.