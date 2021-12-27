Advertisement

One Ga. murder suspect caught in Tenn. as another eludes officers

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tennessee authorities on Monday captured a woman sought in connection with a Christmas Day murder outside a Georgia motel, but the suspect in a separate murder case in the Peach State remains on the loose.

Dublin murder

Alyssa Danielle Wild, age 29, of East Dublin, was arrested Monday during a traffic stop in Franklin, Tenn., according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Wild is charged with murder with additional charges pending in connection with the death of Charles Stephen Holmberg, 38, of Cuthbert.

The slaying was reported Saturday at the Super 8 motel at 2150 U.S. 441 in Dublin, where Holmberg was found shot dead inside his vehicle.

The investigation revealed that Wild and Holmberg were in a relationship, authorities said.

Chatsworth slaying

Sheriff’s deputies in eastern Tennessee are still searching for a man wanted in a fatal shooting Sunday near Chatsworth in northwest Georgia.

Sheriff’s deputies in Tennessee say they spotted 35-year-old suspect Neil Wiseman and his sister, Jessica Jenkins, at an Englewood business.

The two sped away but later stopped briefly. Jenkins got out the vehicle and was taken into custody. Wiseman escaped.

Authorities say Wiseman is considered armed and dangerous.

