Officials warn Georgians of potential COVID testing scams

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - Health officials are warning Georgians of scams amid the ever-increasing demand for COVID-19 testing.

Attorney General Chris Carr and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey spoke on the matter, urging Georgians to be wary of potential scams as they seek out testing.

“We urge all Georgians to be on the lookout for fraudulent COVID-19-related practices, specifically as it pertains to testing,” said Carr. “Unfortunately, scam artists seeking to take advantage of the increase in demand will attempt to con hardworking Georgians into paying for fake tests. Do your research to ensure you are visiting a legitimate operation and receiving results from a valid provider.”

Toomey said: “Testing is a critical component for identifying outbreaks of COVID and to inform mitigation strategies. Misinformation from unapproved COVID tests could result in people not following isolation and quarantine protocols and lead to further transmission of the virus and serious or life-threatening illness.”

Georgians are cautioned to be skeptical of anyone going door-to-door offering COVID-19 testing, or those approaching you on the street. One big giveaway to potential scams can be people trying to charge you for in-person tests.

To be safe, health officials have directed Georgians to seek out valid, in-person test sites at the DPH website . Resources are also available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those having doubts as to the legitimacy of testing sites should contact law enforcement.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is also looking into reports of overcharging for COVID-19 tests, and is actively monitoring the marketplace to combat scammers and price gougers. Consumers looking to report potential scams and price gouging may file complaints via consumer.ga.gov or by calling 404-651-8600.

