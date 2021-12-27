Advertisement

Officers shoot, suspects in Georgia, South Carolina

This was the scene at Atlantic Station after an officer-involved shooting late Dec. 26, 2021.
This was the scene at Atlantic Station after an officer-involved shooting late Dec. 26, 2021.(WGCL)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - An off-duty police officer shot and wounded a man who officials say was firing into a crowd at an Atlanta retail and office development.

In a separate case, an upstate South Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot a man late Sunday after a standoff.

In Georgia

Georgia State University interim Police Chief Anthony Coleman tells local news outlets that an off-duty university officer fired and struck a man Sunday night at Atlantic Station, north of downtown Atlanta.

Coleman says the officer and security guards responded to a fight around 11:35 p.m. between young adults and found a man shooting into a crowd.

CRIME | One Ga. murder suspect caught in Tenn. as another eludes officers

He says the unnamed Georgia State officer shot the gunman, who was taken to a hospital. He was reported to be stable.

“A GSU police officer was working an off-duty job at Atlantic Station when he and Atlantic Station security responded to a fight between young adults,” Coleman said. “When they arrived they encountered a young black male actively firing shots into a crowd. The GSU Officer fired at the shooter striking him. The officer rendered aid to the suspect until relieved by another officer.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting.

In South Carolina

An officer fatally shot a man after deputies were called to a domestic dispute in Simpsonville, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Matthew David Snyder, 38, died after he was taken to a hospital after the deputy-involved shooting, according to the Coroner Parks Evans.

An autopsy showed he died after multiple gunshot wounds.

This was the scene early Dc. 27, 2021, after a standoff in Simpsonville, S.C.
This was the scene early Dc. 27, 2021, after a standoff in Simpsonville, S.C.(WRDW)

Deputies were first called to McCall Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a domestic related incident, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Once deputies arrived, they learned Snyder ran from that scene. SWAT was then asked to help because Snyder was reportedly armed.

Deputies said Snyder was later found at the intersection of Twin Falls Road and Black Oak Court, armed with a gun.

According to the office, deputies and SWAT negotiated with Snyder for an extended period of time, but just before 11 p.m., a shootout began.

Snyder was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate, which is standard protocol.

From reports by WGCL/CBS46, Fox Carolina News and The Associated Press

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.
Car snaps power line in Aiken County as crashes plague CSRA
Grovetown trailer fire
One dead after Grovetown trailer fire on Christmas Eve
Jonathan Williams
Deputies seeking this suspect in armed robbery at an Augusta home
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Father fatally shot trying to stop burglar breaking into neighbor’s car
Police lights
Suspect wanted in Texas rapper’s slaying arrested at Atlanta airport

Latest News

Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Ga., S.C. gas prices keep sinking but uncertainty lingers for drivers
This was the scene in Dublin, Ga., after a man was shot dead in his vehicle.
One Ga. murder suspect caught in Tenn. as another eludes officers
One person died in a Columbia County mobile home fire on Christmas Eve.
After 6th local fire death, authorities work to identify victim
Golden Harvest works to keep community fed.
Golden Harvest gets $3.7M grant to help pay for new warehouse