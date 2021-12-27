Officers shoot, suspects in Georgia, South Carolina

ATLANTA - An off-duty police officer shot and wounded a man who officials say was firing into a crowd at an Atlanta retail and office development.

In a separate case, an upstate South Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot a man late Sunday after a standoff.

In Georgia

Georgia State University interim Police Chief Anthony Coleman tells local news outlets that an off-duty university officer fired and struck a man Sunday night at Atlantic Station, north of downtown Atlanta.

Coleman says the officer and security guards responded to a fight around 11:35 p.m. between young adults and found a man shooting into a crowd.

He says the unnamed Georgia State officer shot the gunman, who was taken to a hospital. He was reported to be stable.

“A GSU police officer was working an off-duty job at Atlantic Station when he and Atlantic Station security responded to a fight between young adults,” Coleman said. “When they arrived they encountered a young black male actively firing shots into a crowd. The GSU Officer fired at the shooter striking him. The officer rendered aid to the suspect until relieved by another officer.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting.

In South Carolina

An officer fatally shot a man after deputies were called to a domestic dispute in Simpsonville, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Matthew David Snyder, 38, died after he was taken to a hospital after the deputy-involved shooting, according to the Coroner Parks Evans.

An autopsy showed he died after multiple gunshot wounds.

This was the scene early Dc. 27, 2021, after a standoff in Simpsonville, S.C. (WRDW)

Deputies were first called to McCall Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a domestic related incident, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Once deputies arrived, they learned Snyder ran from that scene. SWAT was then asked to help because Snyder was reportedly armed.

Deputies said Snyder was later found at the intersection of Twin Falls Road and Black Oak Court, armed with a gun.

According to the office, deputies and SWAT negotiated with Snyder for an extended period of time, but just before 11 p.m., a shootout began.

Snyder was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate, which is standard protocol.

