No. 3 Georgia’s defense looks to learn from ‘wake-up call’
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s proud defense is seeking to redeem itself after the Bulldogs’ ugly loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
Georgia had not allowed more than 17 points in a game before being humbled 41-24 by Alabama.
Still, No. 3 Georgia landed a spot in the College Football Playoff and will play No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.
Linebacker Nakobe Dean says players have discussed learning from the ugly loss. Safety Lewis Cine says the loss was a wake-up call.
Georgia still leads the nation in scoring defense. It is second in yards allowed.
