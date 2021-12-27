Advertisement

Locals spend Christmas helping victims devastated by Kentucky tornadoes

By Celeste Springer
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While many of us celebrated at home over the weekend some are left wishing they had one. Parts of the U.S. still devastated by the damage from deadly tornadoes earlier this month. But people from the river region spent their Christmas trying to help.

“Your house could be completely fine, but your neighbor could no longer have a house at all,” said Ally Richards, a woman assisting in the Kentucky tornado relief.

Richards is from Evans but she spent her Christmas in Kentucky where many did not have even a roof to celebrate under.

“I expected it to be a little more just like raw sadness, but I think that there was something else there that was a little bit more community-based Christmas feeling, than necessarily the family based Christmas feeling we usually have,” she said.

MORE: | Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims

A community coming together. Her biggest task right now? Helping clear piles of debris.

“The most needed resource is definitely man power,” said Richards.

And that’s where other people from across the river region are coming in to help. People like Jean Vaught.

“We’re either going to be feeding, or we’re going to be mucking down and cleaning out houses, and helping the families any way we can,” said Jean Vaught, tornado relief volunteer.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross tells us they have 14 people have deployed from Georgia – though, none of those for now are from our area. And donations for “Columbia County for Kentucky” are on hold, for now, we’re told they will be sorting their current donations in the meantime and coming up with a game plan on how to ship them out.

MORE: | Local residents pitching in donations for tornado relief

“Not everybody needs the same things, so it’s hard to connect in the right places,” said Richards.

“I have the ability to go there to help, that’s what I want to do,” said Vaught.

And while the road ahead will be long and this story is far from over in Kentucky, there’s still help on the way from their neighbors of the CSRA.

One of the biggest challenges with donations right now is ensuring that there’s a way to get it off the truck and into areas that need those specific resources. We’ll be keeping you updated when “Columbia County for Kentucky” will begin accepting donations again.

