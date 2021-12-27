Local spots prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We know omicron is probably putting a damper on some of your plans for New Year’s Eve but there are plenty of local spots still planning to celebrate.

Businesses and organizations across the CSRA are busy getting ready for New Year’s Eve. In fact, we spoke to one business owner who says he has been preparing all day for the event. Businesses and people are excited to return to normal after COVID-19.

“It’s really exciting, we’ve all been waiting to get back to normal and be busy and kind of run around and it’s definitely getting back there and this New Years Eve should be closer to normal than it has been,” said Ryan Pressley, bartender/barista Metro Coffeehouse.

For Metro Coffeehouse, New Year’s Eve celebrations are a tradition, but last year it looked a little different.

“I know for a fact we were still under the regulations for how many people we could have in and I know a lot of people were outside,” said Pressley.

But this year things are getting back to normal.

“This year comparatively we’re back to full capacity and we’ll be doing optional masks. If you want to wear it you’re more than welcome to, nobody is going to stop you from it but it won’t be mandatory,” said Pressley.

Across the river in Aiken, a group called Cafe Scientifique is hosting a New Year’s Eve event as well.

When they first hosted the ball in 2019, nearly 800 people were in attendance, but they canceled last year due to COVID-19. With restrictions easing and people being vaccinated they are hosting it again and encouraging social distancing.

And everyone is getting ready to go back to a sense of normalcy.

Other businesses downtown say like Metro, they hosted events last year under capacity limits. And optional masks. And this year, events are taking place without COVID capacity limits.

They’re not the only ones celebrating New Year’s Eve. At Capri Lounge there will be a party starting at 7 p.m. until 1:30 am. They will have drink specials, some food, and complimentary champagne toasts at midnight. At Le Chat Noir the party starts at 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. There will be champagne, balloon drops, and music. You can reserve your spot in advance for this. And Soul Bar will have their celebration starting at 8 p.m. With a $10 cover fee and free champagne at midnight.

