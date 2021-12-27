Infectious disease expert discusses omicron spread as local cases, hospitalizations increase

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the Monday after Christmas and people are lining up to get tested for COVID-19. There were long lines at AU Health’s site downtown where people waited in line for up to an hour.

If you take a look at this map of Georgia it shows us where cases are spiking in the Peach State:

(WRDW)

You can see a cluster of red counties in metro Atlanta. Fulton County is reporting close to 9,000 new cases just in the last two weeks. Richmond County is in yellow with only 355 new cases in the last two weeks.

Still, our local testing sites are increasing staff and extending hours. And hospitals are also reacting to the demand. University Hospital is now limiting its emergency department to one visitor per patient because they’re seeing more and more people come in to get tested.

Inside University Hospital there are 44 patients with COVID Monday. AU has about 30. It’s higher than what it was just a few weeks ago but still nowhere near as high as it was in the delta surge. But oddly enough doctors say it’s the increase outside of the hospital that’s concerning.

Here we go again.

“It has been actually a significant increase just in the past week,” said Dr. Jose Vazquez, Infectious Disease expert, AU Health.

COVID cases and hospitalizations are on a steady increase but this time things are a little different.

“The interesting thing is the increase this time has been not to the intensive care unit but has actually been to the general medical floor,” said Vazquez.

Looking at AU Health numbers on December 20 their positivity rate was 4 percent where it had been for weeks. December 26 that was up to 24 percent. That’s about one in four people testing positive. But don’t call it a surge just yet.

How concerned are you?

“I hate to call it a surge but I am expecting to see an increase after the New Year’s maybe within two weeks, we should know,” he said.

Some other Georgia counties like Cobb and Dekalb are seeing case surges.

“We might just be a week or so behind from being orange or red,” said Vazquez.

But the good news is hospitalizations aren’t increasing as fast as cases and the symptoms are mild for both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

“I’ve had patients come to me saying that they have allergies. They are congested. They have a headache, test them and they’re positive,” he said.

Vazquez urges getting tested even at the slightest symptom.

“I think nowadays everyone should have a couple of those tests at home. Because again, it’s very mild you wake up with a sore throat, or headache or running nose and that certainly could be omicron,” he said.

Vazquez says this rise in cases shouldn’t stop you from enjoying your New Years around others. However, just know that even if you’re positive without symptoms you can still spread the virus.

Local testing sites have extended their testing hours. The Richmond County Health Department is now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours for the AU Health testing site on 15th street are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can go to the Emanuel County Medical Center Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or the Screven County Health Department from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Don’t forget you can also check for appointments on both sides of the river at our local Walgreens, CVS, and MedNow locations.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.