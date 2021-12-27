Advertisement

Local COVID testing sites see post-Christmas surge in demand

By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus sweeps the nation and two-state region, local COVID testing sites are seeing an influx of people.

There was a line outside the parking lot Monday at the Augusta University Medical Center testing site run by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

MORE | New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

The wait was about an hour around midday.

DPH is working to increase staffing at testing sites because demand is so high, according to officials.

For every car that pulls up, workers are informing the occupants of alternative testing locations because the wait is so long.

Many people were turning around after hearing the news.

Monday wasn’t the first time for cars to line up at the site. Demand started growing last week ahead of Christmas, as people worried about spreading the variant at family gatherings. The constant flow of cars on Thursday was the busiest the site had been in the past two months.

In addition to boosting staffing, DPH is extending testing hours at several sites across the region. People can register for testing at the websites listed below or call 706-721-5800 for additional information.

DPH testing locations include:

  • Richmond County Health Department, 1916 North Leg Road, Augusta: Monday through Friday except Jan. 3; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register at ecphd.com/covidtesting.
  • Augusta University Medical Center, 524 15th St., Augusta: Monday through Saturday except Jan. 1; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at https://ecphd.com/aumc-covidtesting.
  • Emanuel County Medical Center, 117 Kite Road, Swainsboro: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register at https://honumg.info/LTSGA014
  • Screven County Health Department, 416 Pine St., Sylvania: Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register at https://honumg.info/LTSGA033.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.
Car snaps power line in Aiken County as crashes plague CSRA
Grovetown trailer fire
One dead after Grovetown trailer fire on Christmas Eve
Jonathan Williams
Deputies seeking this suspect in armed robbery at an Augusta home
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Father fatally shot trying to stop burglar breaking into neighbor’s car
Police lights
Suspect wanted in Texas rapper’s slaying arrested at Atlanta airport

Latest News

According to the CDC, 6.1 million women in the U.S. have trouble getting pregnant or staying...
Supporting those struggling with infertility during the holidays
Local churches prepare for Christmas Eve celebrations
Local churches prepare for Christmas Eve celebrations
At-Home COVID Tests
‘It’s rapidly replacing delta’: Local sites see higher demand for COVID tests
Closed sign
Rise in COVID-19 cases has some Ga. restaurants closing