Local COVID testing sites see post-Christmas surge in demand

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus sweeps the nation and two-state region, local COVID testing sites are seeing an influx of people.

There was a line outside the parking lot Monday at the Augusta University Medical Center testing site run by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The wait was about an hour around midday.

DPH is working to increase staffing at testing sites because demand is so high, according to officials.

For every car that pulls up, workers are informing the occupants of alternative testing locations because the wait is so long.

Many people were turning around after hearing the news.

Monday wasn’t the first time for cars to line up at the site. Demand started growing last week ahead of Christmas, as people worried about spreading the variant at family gatherings. The constant flow of cars on Thursday was the busiest the site had been in the past two months.

In addition to boosting staffing, DPH is extending testing hours at several sites across the region. People can register for testing at the websites listed below or call 706-721-5800 for additional information.

DPH testing locations include:

Richmond County Health Department, 1916 North Leg Road, Augusta: Monday through Friday except Jan. 3; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register at ecphd.com/covidtesting

Augusta University Medical Center, 524 15th St., Augusta: Monday through Saturday except Jan. 1; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at https://ecphd.com/aumc-covidtesting

Emanuel County Medical Center, 117 Kite Road, Swainsboro: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register at https://honumg.info/LTSGA014

Screven County Health Department, 416 Pine St., Sylvania: Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register at https://honumg.info/LTSGA033

