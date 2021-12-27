‘Hope for Hooves’ animal rescue invites children to read to animals

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Hope for Hooves” focuses on restoring trust and rehabilitating hearts. And it’s letting kids connect with a new kind of friend.

At Hope for Hooves in North Augusta kids can come read stories to the animals.

Owner Michelle Derrick helped start the program.

“The reading program, what it does is it boosts the self-esteem of the kids that come out here, and again it also is just the physical touch of the animals,” said Derrick.

She believes it’s great to give kids practice reading in front of an audience but it’s also great for the animals.

“Hi sweet girl. But you would not believe how many of these horses would not even do this before, I mean they would run from you because they were scared,” she said.

Hope for Hooves is a rescue. Derrick says many of the animals who come were abused.

“And it’s sad because they have feelings just like we do, you know, they hurt just like we do,” she said.

But with programs like this, she hopes their animals will find people are friends. And maybe cameras are too.

The reading program happens every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. They ask you to call ahead and schedule an appointment. Their number is 803-292-0496. For more information visit their website Hope for Hooves or their Facebook page.

