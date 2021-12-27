Advertisement

‘Hope for Hooves’ animal rescue invites children to read to animals

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Hope for Hooves” focuses on restoring trust and rehabilitating hearts. And it’s letting kids connect with a new kind of friend.

At Hope for Hooves in North Augusta kids can come read stories to the animals.

MORE: | Christmas trees can be dropped off at lake for fish habitats

Owner Michelle Derrick helped start the program.

“The reading program, what it does is it boosts the self-esteem of the kids that come out here, and again it also is just the physical touch of the animals,” said Derrick.

She believes it’s great to give kids practice reading in front of an audience but it’s also great for the animals.

“Hi sweet girl. But you would not believe how many of these horses would not even do this before, I mean they would run from you because they were scared,” she said.

Hope for Hooves is a rescue. Derrick says many of the animals who come were abused.

“And it’s sad because they have feelings just like we do, you know, they hurt just like we do,” she said.

MORE: | Small businesses look ahead to new year after past challenges

But with programs like this, she hopes their animals will find people are friends. And maybe cameras are too.

The reading program happens every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. They ask you to call ahead and schedule an appointment. Their number is 803-292-0496. For more information visit their website Hope for Hooves or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.
Car snaps power line in Aiken County as crashes plague CSRA
Jonathan Williams
Deputies seeking this suspect in armed robbery at an Augusta home
Grovetown trailer fire
One dead after Grovetown trailer fire on Christmas Eve
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Father fatally shot trying to stop burglar breaking into neighbor’s car
Police lights
Suspect wanted in Texas rapper’s slaying arrested at Atlanta airport

Latest News

Earthquakes rock the Midlands
When the state Senate and House of Representatives return to Columbia in two weeks for their...
How South Carolina may spend $2.5B in pandemic relief money
Kentucky tornado relief
Locals spend Christmas helping victims devastated by Kentucky tornadoes
Hope for Hooves reading program
Hope for Hooves reading program helps heal hearts