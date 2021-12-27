Golden Harvest gets $3.7M grant to help pay for new warehouse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In partnership with the city of Augusta, Golden Harvest Food Bank has been awarded a $3.7 million CARES Act grant to pay for most of a new warehouse it’s planning.

The grant will fund 75% of the construction of the warehouse, with the rest being raised through community and matching gifts.

The warehouse will provide space for produce packing and distribution and will house supportive services for Golden Harvest’s more than 175 community partners.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2022.

The funding comes after Golden Harvest unveiled a strategic plan in September detailing plans to close an 8.8 million meal gap annually across its 25-county service territory in Georgia and South Carolina. Through the effort, Golden Harvest aims to distribute 20.3 million meals a year by 2030. In fiscal year 2020, it distributed 12.5 million meals.

According to Feeding America’s projections, 1 in 7 people within Golden Harvest’s 11,000-square-mile service area are now struggling with hunger.

“We have a huge challenge ahead of us to bridge the meal gap in our area and are thankful for this grant and ongoing support from our community,” Golden Harvest President and CEO Amy Breitmann said in a statement.

The city was the lead applicant in the grant.

“Food insecurity has risen to the top as one of our region’s greatest challenges. Thanks to this funding, we now have a tremendous opportunity to amplify efforts to assist our most vulnerable populations,” said City Administrator Odie Donald II.

The new warehouse is separate from renovation plans that were revealed in September. Those plans were for phase 1 of the strategic plan. The new warehouse, which will go at the site of the current Faith Food Factory, is part of phase 2.

The nonprofit food bank was founded in Augusta, Ga. in 1982 and now operates from distribution centers in Augusta as well as Aiken on the South Carolina side of the Savannah River.

