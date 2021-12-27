Advertisement

Ga., S.C. gas prices keep sinking but uncertainty lingers for drivers

Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People across the Peach State are seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall.

The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas stands at $3.10, down 11 cents from a month ago, according to new weekly data from AAA. It’s still far higher than the $2.09 that Georgia drivers were paying a year ago.

Augusta drivers are getting a better value than others in the Peach State, with gas running $3.04 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, gas in South Carolina is marginally cheaper than it was a week ago.

It’s averaging $2.99 per gallon, down from $3.01 a week ago but a dollar higher than a year ago.

Drivers in Aiken and Edgefield counties are paying more — $3.04 per gallon — than their peers elsewhere in the Palmetto State.

The national picture

Prices have been fluctuating over the past few days as fears of an omicron-driven economic slowdown were countered by news of a severe fire at the ExxonMobil oil refinery in Baytown, Texas.

If the damage forces the plant offline for long, gas prices could rise. As a result, the recent steady decline in pump prices has slowed.

“We should learn more in the coming days about the extent of the damage to the refinery,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “If it can be back up and running in a few weeks, the effect could be minimal.”

Although fuel prices are falling, the country set a new national average on Christmas Day.

“We set an ugly new record for the holiday — it was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two tenths of a penny,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases, according to AAA, were: South Dakota (down 6 cents), New Mexico (down 5 cents), Michigan (down 4 cents), Illinois (down 4 cents), Utah (down 4 cents), Ohio (down 4 cents), Arizona (down 4 cents), Oklahoma (down 4 cents), West Virginia (down 4 cents) and Wyoming (down 3 cents).

