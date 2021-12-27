Advertisement

Earthquake rocks the Midlands

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt throughout the Midlands on Monday.

The US Geological Service says the earthquake happened about 5 kilometers East of Elgin.

The quake measured in at 3.3 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey.

You can see who felt the earthquake by clicking here.

