Earthquake rocks the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt throughout the Midlands on Monday.

The US Geological Service says the earthquake happened about 5 kilometers East of Elgin.

The quake measured in at 3.3 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey.

You can see who felt the earthquake by clicking here.

