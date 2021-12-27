Deputies seeking this suspect in armed robbery at home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a suspect after an armed robbery on Christmas Day.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. Saturday, in the 700 block of Bennock Mill Road in far south Augusta near McBean, according to an incident report from Richmond County deputies.

The victim told deputies that as he was trying to pull in at his home, a white car was blocking the driveway. He stated that the car moved out of the way to let him through, but doesn’t know where the car went afterward.

He said that outside his home were three people with shotguns that they pointed at him and told him to get out of the truck. He stated that he got out with his hands up and asked them what was going on.

He said one of the armed people stated: “It’s nothing personal. Where’s your dad?”

The victim said he told him that he didn’t know where his father was and that his sister was screaming to put the guns down.

The robbers got the keys to the truck from the victim’s sister and left in the vehicle, heading toward Mike Padgett Highway.

Using a cellphone that had been left inside the pickup, deputies tracked it to the Lock and Dam Road area and found it running and with the doors ajar.

The robbers apparently took a gun that was left inside the truck, according to deputies.

Based on information uncovered in the investigation, deputies are looking for Jonathan Williams as a suspect. He is known to frequent McNutt Way and Tracy Drive and is considered armed and dangerous.

He’s described as 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Brian Manecke or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1464 or 706-821-1080.

