Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We hope you all had a wonderful Christmas! Temperatures felt more like spring this weekend, especially yesterday afternoon with highs reaching the low 80s at Bush Field and breaking the record high of 80° that was set back in 1964 and tied in 2015.

Over the next several days the warmer temperatures will continue so you can pack the winter jacket back in the closet. Highs this afternoon look to remain in the mid 70s. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through Tuesday before the chance of rain returns Wednesday.

A frontal system is expected to move through the region sometime Thursday, with it we could see heavier showers and some thunderstorms. We’ll be monitoring the chance for severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted a severe risk for portions of Alabama and Mississippi Wednesday into Thursday.

SE severe threat next week (WRDW)

The cold front is expected to stall to our south by Friday then move back north Friday night and into next weekend giving us the chance for some scattered showers. Another cold front looks to move through the region Sunday/Sunday Night bringing us another chance for thunderstorms and perhaps strong to severe storms. It’s still too far out for specifics as timing and general conditions will likely change but it’s something to keep in mind over the next week. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the forecast gets polished.

