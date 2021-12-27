Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures expected to fall to the upper 50s by tomorrow morning.

The clouds stick around through tomorrow afternoon with a sprinkle or two possible into the evening hours. Even with the cloud cover tomorrow is expected to be warm with highs similar to today in the mid 70s. It will also be breezy with winds out of the SW between 8-12 mph. Additional moisture will move into the region early Wednesday and scattered showers will be possible through out the day.

A frontal system is expected to move through the region sometime Thursday, with it we could see heavier showers and some thunderstorms. We’ll be monitoring the chance for severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center has marginal (1/5) to slight (2/5) risk for portions of Alabama and Mississippi Wednesday into Thursday. The cold front is expected to slowly weaken by the time it reaches the CSRA but by how much is still unclear. If the front hold together than the severe weather risk could be shifted into our area come Thursday afternoon.

The cold front will turn stationary just to our south by Friday then move back north Friday night and into next weekend giving us the chance for some scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder for New Years Eve. Another cold front looks to move through the region Sunday/Sunday Night bringing us another chance for thunderstorms and perhaps strong to severe storms. It’s still too far out for specifics as timing and general conditions will likely change but it’s something to keep in mind over the next week. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the forecast gets polished.

