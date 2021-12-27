Christmas trees can be dropped off at lake for fish habitats

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Forest, Fish and Wildlife Section at the J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project will accept real Christmas trees for recycling as fish habitat through Jan. 16.

The drop-off locations are at Below Dam Day Use Park or at the following boat ramps:

Georgia: Amity Day Use Area, Chamberlain Ferry Ramp and Keg Creek Boat Ramp

South Carolina: Dorn Boat Ramp, Parksville Day Use Area

Prohibited items include artificial trees, all decorations, wireframe wreaths, yard debris and household trash.

Recycled trees will be staged at the selected ramps around the lake for the public to take and create fish habitats at a location of their choosing.

These sunken, holiday creations benefit the fish as well as the angler. Christmas trees, when placed with concrete blocks at depths of 15-20 feet outside of main navigable channels, create shelter and food for bait fish, which in return attracts sport fish, like crappie, bass and sunfish species.

