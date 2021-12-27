Advertisement

Car snaps powerline pole in Aiken County crash

By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.

Aiken County deputies responded to an accident with injuries call at 2:33 a.m. at the 600 block of Edgefield Road, near Manly Auto Collision.

Deputies found a single car crashed in powerline, making it snap. The driver was treated for injuries, but we do not know the extent of those injuries at this time.

Despite a powerline being hit, there were no indications that any nearby areas suffered power outages.

