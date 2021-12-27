Advertisement

Aiken County gaining state park, wildlife tracking tower

Misty Lake in Aiken County is set to become a new South Carolina state park.
Misty Lake in Aiken County is set to become a new South Carolina state park.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are in the works to transfer Misty Lake from Dominion Energy to the state of South Carolina, with the goal of transforming that property into a state park.

As the deeds are officially transferred for the location outside North Augusta, planning will begin to determine staffing and facility needs, as well as determining a timeline for opening to the public.

The plan for the state to accept the property from Dominion Energy was approved recently by the State Fiscal Accountability Authority.

Meanwhile, Audubon South Carolina and Dominion Energy recently announced the installation of a new wildlife tracking tower at the Silver Bluff Audubon Center & Sanctuary in Aiken County.

The installation of that tower and one at Francis Beidler Forest in Harleyville was made possible through a grant from Dominion Energy’s Charitable Foundation.

Organizations like Audubon South Carolina are using towers like these to track the migratory patterns of birds, insects and other animals.

To facilitate this, researchers outfit species of interest with tiny radio frequency transmitters, called “nanotags,” which emit a specific radio frequency. When tagged individuals pass within a certain range of a tower, the nanotags “ping” the tower, providing researchers real-time insight into their migratory journeys.

For Audubon South Carolina, this means uncovering the most important bird wintering, breeding, and migratory stopover locations across the state and throughout the greater Atlantic Flyway.

A 2019 study published in the journal Science found that North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds over the past several decades. By gathering a greater understanding of the pathways that birds use during migration, Audubon and partners can work to mitigate threats and conserve habitats and resources along a bird’s entire annual lifecycle.

