After 6th local fire death, authorities work to identify victim

One person died in a Columbia County mobile home fire on Christmas Eve.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The body of a person killed in a Christmas Eve mobile home fire still hasn’t been identified.

Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins said Monday that the badly burned body was being taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for positive identification.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. Friday at the Arrowood Mobile Home Community, 4477 Wrightsboro Road.

Arriving crews found the mobile home fully ablaze. While crews worked to extinguish the fire, the victim was found and removed.

It comes during the peak season for house fires and after several other fire deaths in the CSRA in recent weeks.

Those deaths include:

Staying safe

The fire deaths have raised concerns across the CSRA, with local rescuers offering tips on how to stay safe.

“The No. 1 thing people can do right now is test and make sure they have a working smoke alarm inside their home,” said Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden. “There should be an alarm installed in every room where you have a loved one.”

Other safety steps people can take:

  • Make an escape plan and practice it with everyone who lives in the home.
  • If you’re cooking, never leave food unattended.
  • Know how to put out a grease fire if one flares up. A grease fire could be extinguished by sliding a cover over the pot or pan, turning off the heat source, and move the pot or pan away from the heat source with a protective glove.
  • Consider purchasing an ABC fire extinguisher.
  • Do not overload your power outlets. If you use a power strip, make sure there’s a UL-tested label on it,
  • If you use a space heater, make sure it has an auto-shut-off feature if it tips over. Also, keep it at least 3-6 feet away from anything flammable like a blanket.

