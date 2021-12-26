Golden Harvest Food Bank hosts annual food distribution: “These volunteers are just crucial”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Golden Harvest Food Bank fed nearly 250 people at the Masters Table Soup Kitchen this holiday season, and volunteers make it all possible.

“Thats what it’s about, helping others,” said long-time volunteer, Clark Dimmery Sr.

Dimmery has been volunteering at Golden Harvest for more than 15 years, since starting in 2005.

“I was getting ready to retire from the military and I was looking for other avenues to work with people and serve people and help people,” said Dimmery.

He serves two or three times a week and on holidays.

“It’s a blessing for me to give to someone else no matter what the day is,” said Dimmery.

Another volunteer, Victoria Hammond, began serving frequently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I ended up coming in about five to six days a week, while I was not able to teach in person,” said Hammond.

The people at golden harvest quickly became her family, leading to service all through the year.

“I don’t think that I can find a solution for homelessness and the hunger problem, but I can be part of, just even if it’s just a small part, to make sure that people that might not have a meal that day get fed,” said Hammond.

During the holiday season, golden harvest sees an increase in guests, and volunteers are essential for meeting these needs.

“It takes between ten and fifteen volunteers per shift to really help us prepare the food and then serve it to our guests,” said Amy Breitmann, the President and CEO of Golden Harvest. “So these volunteers are just crucial, we cant do what we do without them.”

Breitmann says they serve people 365 days a year and always need more volunteers after the holiday season.

For those who can’t volunteer the food bank also accepts donations.

Every dollar donated creates three meals for people in need in the community.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.