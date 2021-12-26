Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We hope you all had a wonderful Christmas! Temperatures felt more like spring time with highs today reaching the mid 70s, officially 75° at Bush Field. Over the next several days the warmer temperatures will continue so you can pack the winter jacket back in the closet.

Tonight we’ll see a mix of clouds with possible clearing by the morning. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 50s, very mild for the end of December, our typical overnight low is in the upper 30s. By Sunday afternoon we’ll warm things up to the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be a lot lights than today, out of the west between 5-10 mph.

5 Day Highs (WRDW)

We’ll stay mostly dry with party cloudy skies through Tuesday before the chance of rain returns Wednesday afternoon/ evening. A frontal system is expected to move through the region sometime Thursday with it we could see heavier showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. We’ll be monitoring the chance for severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted a severe risk for portions of Alabama and Mississippi Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll make sure to keep you posted with any changes and Thursday gets closer.

SE severe threat next week (WRDW)

The cold front is expected to stall to our south by Friday then move back north Friday night and into next weekend giving us the chance for some scattered showers. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the low 70s but still above the typical average of 60°. Keep it here for updates.

