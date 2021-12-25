One dead after Grovetown trailer fire on Christmas Eve

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person dies after trailer catches on fire in Arrowood Mobile Home Community in Grovetown on Christmas Eve.

According to Columbia County dispatch, the call came in at 7:57 p.m.

We do not know the identity of the victim at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

Other local fire deaths in the previous two weeks included:

Staying safe

The fire deaths have raised concerns across the CSRA, with local rescuers offering tips on how to stay safe.

“The No. 1 thing people can do right now is test and make sure they have a working smoke alarm inside their home,” said Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden. “There should be an alarm installed in every room where you have a loved one.”

Other safety steps people can take:

Make an escape plan and practice it with everyone who lives in the home.

If you’re cooking, never leave food unattended.

Know how to put out a grease fire if one flares up. A grease fire could be extinguished by sliding a cover over the pot or pan, turning off the heat source, and move the pot or pan away from the heat source with a protective glove.

Consider purchasing an ABC fire extinguisher.

Do not overload your power outlets. If you use a power strip, make sure there’s a UL-tested label on it,

If you use a space heater, make sure it has an auto-shut-off feature if it tips over. Also, keep it at least 3-6 feet away from anything flammable like a blanket.

