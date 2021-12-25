Local shoppers on last-minute rush for presents: ‘It gives you that extra spirit’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time’s up for those who waited until the last minute to go shopping for those gifts. We caught up with shoppers out and about Christmas Eve to see how it was going.

“Didn’t want to show up empty-handed, was just going to give money but that’s a little thoughtless so I came out here to get some last-minute gifts,” said Cequoyah Robertson, a local shopper.

Some bought ribbons and some bought bows some had to make sure their family members were ready to go.

“There were still some few items that I just needed to grab to make sure everything was nice and gift wrapped and just make sure everyone was taken care of,” said Robertson.

Some shoppers wait until the last minute each year, as it helps bring them extra holiday cheer.

“It’s not Christmas if you don’t. You get in that hustle and bustle, see people rushing around and it just...it gives you that extra spirit,” said Sandra Lynn, a local shopper.

Others try to get it done in a jiffy, but this year, Christmas came much more swiftly.

“I really do try to get and stay ahead but today Christmas caught up with me a little quicker than I could keep up with it,” said Donquarius Rhodes, a local shopper.

And one shopper is getting the perfect thing, for someone he hasn’t met yet because of COVID-19.

“My granddaughter I haven’t seen since the coronavirus pandemic, so it’ll be my first time seeing her and getting her stuff, my grandson as well, so it’ll be a big surprise tomorrow when I see her for the first time,” James Reed, a local shopper.

Now stores are closed after spreading holiday cheer, and children are waiting for Santa to be here.

Are y’all excited for Santa to come tonight?

“Yes!” said Cason Anne and Virginia Johnston.

How excited are you?

“Really excited!” they said.

