Filling plates and hearts: Golden Harvest prepares for Christmas Day dinner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Everyone deserves a Christmas day dinner. That’s why Saturday doors at the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen will be open. We were there Christmas Eve as volunteers prepared and showed us how they hope to give people more than just a meal.

The Master’s Soup Kitchen is not only filling these plates with food, they’re also filling hearts with love and joy this Christmas.

“We’re very excited this Christmas to be able to welcome them with some wonderful meals and some special Christmas gifts,” said Julie Ferguson, VP of Development.

The soup kitchen filled plates today for neighbors in need. But they weren’t just serving food they’re still preparing it. They’ve got a big traditional dinner on Christmas day.

“Ham, mac and cheese, mixed green salad and Christmas deserts,” said Ferguson.

Along with a hot meal, guests got presents from a secret Santa.

“We have a very special volunteer who knits. She spends the entire year making hats, scarfs, washcloths, hand warmers, ear muffs – you name it for our guests and when they come on Christmas we will have something homemade with lots of love for everybody to take with them,” she said.

Victoria Hammond has volunteered at the soup kitchen for two years and says this feels like her second home.

“It’s family here,” said Hammond. “I may not have a big table, but in an environment like this we have a very large table to feed and reach as many people as possible.”

One thing Hammond wants people to take with them when they leave the kitchen on Christmas.

“Hope. Hope,” she said.

“Our main goal on Christmas is to have a lovely memorable Christmas day dinner and that everyone who comes to the Master’s Table will feel the love and joy of the season and be able to take that with them,” said Ferguson.

The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen opens Saturday at 11 a.m.

