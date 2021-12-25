Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Christmas Day is looking warm and breezy with partly cloudy skies.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and calm winds overnight allowed temperatures to drop below freezing into the upper 20s and low 30s once again for many locations around the CSRA this morning. Tonight’s temperatures will be staying warmer in the low to mid-40s. We’ll have a light warm breeze out of the southwest between 5-10 mph as well.

Looking warm for Christmas Day with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. It’s looking breezy for the Christmas holiday with southwest winds between 12-18 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible also. Lake Wind Advisories may be issued.

Looking to stay mostly dry and warmer than average Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Staying warm and well above average into early next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s Monday through Wednesday next week.

