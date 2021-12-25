ACLU, NAACP sue S.C. over newly drawn state House districts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) — Two civil rights groups are suing South Carolina over its newly drawn state House maps.

The NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union say the maps discriminate against Black people by diluting their voting power.

They also say lawmakers are taking too long to approve U.S. House maps.

The maps were passed by the Republican-dominated General Assembly earlier this month.

Leaders pointed out they didn’t make significant changes to the districts drawn after the 2010 U.S. Census, which were approved both by judges and federal officials.

Both the House and Senate need to approve the state’s final Congressional map, as they have recently done with the new House and Senate maps.

State legislative leaders have said they do not intend to bring these Congressional map votes until at least January, when they return to Columbia for their regular legislative session.

The filing deadline for candidates wishing to run for the seats that will be determined by these new boundaries is at the end of March.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.