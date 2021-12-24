Advertisement

Washington County hosts ‘Christmas with Dad’ uniting families for the holidays

By Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Christmas morning spent with family is a moment to cherish – that’s why Washington County Sheriff’s Office held ‘Christmas with Dad’! The sheriff’s office put it on as part of rehabilitation efforts for their substance abuse treatment program.

This was done as part of rehabilitation efforts for the participants in their RSAT program. They say it’s their goal to give these men the opportunity to be placed back in the lives of the ones that love them the most, their children.

MORE: | Family of previous patient donates hundreds of gifts to local hospital

And this year a village showed up to help make it happen by donating gifts through the department’s toy drive.

Some children in attendance may not have received Christmas had it not been for this event. The toys collected also provided Christmas to approximately 200 other children this year.

MORE: | Local assisted living facility spreading holiday cheer

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal collision in Lincoln County involving 4 vehicles
2 Georgia men killed in 4-vehicle Lincoln County collision
Shooting
Juvenile arrested in Champagne Avenue fatal shooting of 17-year-old
Brandon Keathley
I-TEAM: An update on deputy’s aggravated assault case
The Marquez family of Fort Stewart.
Ga. couple welcomes quadruplets just in time for holidays
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Steps urged to prevent traffic deaths like 3-year-old’s

Latest News

Family of previous patient donates hundreds of Christmas gifts to local hospital
Family of previous patient donates hundreds of gifts to local hospital
Children's Hospital of Georgia toy donation
Children's Hospital of Georgia: Parents donate hundreds of toys in honor of son
Local churches prepare for Christmas Eve celebrations
Local churches prepare for Christmas Eve celebrations
Grovetown woman searches for lost dog
Grovetown woman searches for lost dog: ‘I’ve lost part of my heart’