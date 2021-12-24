Washington County hosts ‘Christmas with Dad’ uniting families for the holidays

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Christmas morning spent with family is a moment to cherish – that’s why Washington County Sheriff’s Office held ‘Christmas with Dad’! The sheriff’s office put it on as part of rehabilitation efforts for their substance abuse treatment program.

This was done as part of rehabilitation efforts for the participants in their RSAT program. They say it’s their goal to give these men the opportunity to be placed back in the lives of the ones that love them the most, their children.

And this year a village showed up to help make it happen by donating gifts through the department’s toy drive.

Some children in attendance may not have received Christmas had it not been for this event. The toys collected also provided Christmas to approximately 200 other children this year.

